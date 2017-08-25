Jaguars’ top two receivers have little to say about quarterback situation

“For the most part, nobody really talks about the quarterback position right now,” receiver Allen Hurns said. “We leave that up to the coaches. As far as everybody else, you just try to come in and control what you can. If it’s a receiver, just make your plays, on the defensive side, they worry about their side. There hasn’t been much talk in the locker room as far as the quarterback position battle.”

It’s hard to believe no one is talking about the quarterback situation. The more likely reality is that the players are under orders to not talk about the quarterback situation, and that they’re complying. For now.