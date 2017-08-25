John Simon learning a lot from Robert Mathis

AP

Former Colts linebacker Robert Mathis has been working with the team as an unofficial coach. And he’s officially having a positive impact on a guy who currently has the spot previously held by Mathis.

“To be able to have him sit in your meetings and pick his brain on a daily basis, that’s something that we take to heart in the outside linebacker room, and that’s something that we have to continue to take advantage of,” Colts linebacker John Simon said, according to Andrew Walker of the team’s official website. “Because he’s done it all, he’s seen it all — he knows what he’s talking about.”

Simon joined the Colts in the offseason as a free agent from Houston, and he’s been getting an advanced education in pass rushing ever since his arrival.

“Pre-snap reads, he has taught me a bunch,” Simon said. “And having a plan in mind and having certain things that you’re looking for in the offense before the snaps, before the snap even happens. Like I said, just trying to pick his brain on a daily basis and continuing to build our game as well.”

The Colts need Simon and plenty of other players to step up quickly if the team hopes to contend, especially with so many lingering questions about the offense — and most specifically the quarterback position. And there’s definitely a high ceiling for Simon, who had 3.5 sacks last year and a career high of 5.0 in 2015.