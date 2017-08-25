Julian Edelman limps off during first Patriots drive

AP

Everything went well for the Patriots on their first drive of Friday night’s game against the Lions with one possibly large exception.

Wide receiver Julian Edelman limped off the field less than two minutes into the game after catching a pass for 18 yards. It was Edelman’s third catch in the first two minutes of the game, which underscored his value to the offense just before he headed off the field.

Edelman got checked out in the medical tent on the sideline and then went back to the locker room on a cart.

The passes to Edelman weren’t all that went for the Patriots in the air. A defensive holding penalty on tight end Rob Gronkowski may have prevented a touchdown a play after Edelman left the game and a seven-yard pass to Chris Hogan got the Pats on the board.

UPDATE 7:23 p.m. ET: The Patriots are calling Edelman questionable to return with a knee injury. Based on the trip to the locker room, a decision to put him back in would be listed as questionable as well.