July incident looks like a closed case for Ezekiel Elliott

Both the police and the NFL have closed the case involving allegations that Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott broke a DJ’s nose at a Dallas club on July 16. It appears the case will remain closed, permanently.

Diana Moskovitz of Deadspin has compiled comprehensive information regarding the police investigation. It seems highly unlikely based on the evidence that anything will ever come of the incident.

Although police reportedly suspended the investigation because they couldn’t track down the alleged victim, the police report indicates that they spoke to the alleged victim on the evening of the incident, and that he said he didn’t know who had hit him. Also (and somewhat surprisingly), there’s no video of the incident itself — and no reliable eyewitnesses.

As a result, there’s really nothing anyone can do. Which means that Elliott apparently won’t have to worry about the incident triggering a second suspension under the Personal Conduct Policy. Even if the alleged victim suddenly claims that Elliott punched him in the face, the fact that the alleged victim initially didn’t know who hit him will make it impossible to prove guilt in a court of law. It will even be a challenge to establish responsibility under the NFL’s low-bar, make-it-up-as-they-go system of frontier justice.