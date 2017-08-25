Justin Bethel wins starting CB job with Cardinals

Getty Images

When discussing cornerback Justin Bethel‘s transition from special teams ace to contributor in the secondary last season, coach Bruce Arians called it a “failure in progress.”

Bethel took a pay cut in the offseason to stick with the Cardinals and compete with several others for a shot at playing opposite Patrick Peterson in the team’s defense this season. That decision has worked out well for the Cardinals and Bethel as Arians had far kinder things to say about the cornerback when naming him the winner of that competition on Thursday.

“He just outplayed everybody,” Arians said, via the Arizona Republic. “Once we were able to play bump and run, which is his forte, he just got better and better and his confidence grew.”

Arians said he’s “as pleased” with the cornerback group as he is with any position on the team, although he may have to look for another one come the end of the season. Along with cutting his salary, Bethel had the final year of his contract wiped out when he reworked his deal and is now on track for free agency after a season that could allow him to sell himself as a capable starting NFL corner.