Leonard Williams sets a goal of a sack a game

The Jets’ offseason didn’t do much to generate predictions of good things ahead in the 2017 season and the summer hasn’t changed the outlook for the team that ranked 32nd in our Preseason Power Rankings.

If the Jets do surpass the low expectations set for them, it will likely come because their defense is able to win a few games for them. If that happens, it will likely be because a defensive line led by Sheldon Richardson, Muhammad Wilkerson and Leonard Williams plays to its full potential.

One member of that group has set a goal that will take that kind of performance to reach. Williams believes that he can get at least 16 sacks this season.

“My goal this year is a sack in every game,” Williams said to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News. “That’s my goal. It seems like something’s that pretty tangible. If you’re looking at it game-by-game, a sack a game doesn’t seem too far away [or] too far of a stretch.”

Williams has 10 sacks in his first 32 games, so 16 in 16 games would mark a major jump in productivity. He’s shown he can get pressure from a variety of spots on the line, however, and says that going from “close to making it” is the difference between being a good player and a great one.

The jump for the Jets to go from the bottom of the barrel to a good season may be an even bigger one, but their chances of getting anywhere close would certainly improve if Williams can reach his goal over the coming months.