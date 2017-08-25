LeSean McCoy apparently forgets the Mike Vick era in Philly

Posted by Mike Florio on August 25, 2017, 9:46 AM EDT
Getty Images

Bills running back LeSean McCoy made some waves on Thursday by offering up an opinion on Colin Kaepernick that usually flows not from NFL players — the notion that Kaepernick’s talent doesn’t outweigh the distractions. Setting aside whether Kaepernick should be regarded as a bundle of actual distractions (and ignoring the question of whether any of these supposed “distractions” actually affect football players who face the ultimate distraction every Sunday during the season, when someone physically tries to stop them from executing their assignment with thousands watching in person and millions watching at home), McCoy’s comments were curious, for one specific reason.

No, this isn’t about the distractions McCoy periodically has created, including most recently the investigation that nearly resulted in criminal charges for assaulting an off-duty police officer. This is about the distractions that McCoy experienced when the Eagles brought Mike Vick to Philadelphia after two years in custody for dogfighting.

For McCoy’s Eagles, Vick’s distractions clearly outweighed his perceived talent as of 2009. But the Eagles embraced Vick without hesitation or reservation — and without engaging in a prolonged fit of public neurosis over whether they should or shouldn’t sign him.

“[I]t’s the chaos that comes with it,” McCoy said Thursday of Kaepernick. “It’s a lot. A team’s trying to win and not have a distraction on a team. As a player, there’s certain players that can be on a team with big distractions, and other players, they’re not good enough that it’s worth it. I think his situation is, not good enough to have on a team with all the attention that comes along with it.”

Vick, nearly three years removed from playing football of any kind, wasn’t nearly good enough to justify the “chaos” that came with bringing a convicted dogfighter and admitted dogkiller to town. But the Eagles did, and McCoy (who was only a rookie at the time) never said a word about it.

So Vick was able to get a job as a backup quarterback in only weeks before the start of football season despite substantial distractions (and flat-out illegal, immoral, and sociopathic behavior) but Kaepernick can’t, due to “distractions” arising from an exercise of rights that violate no laws or NFL rules — and he plans to stand for the anthem in 2017.

The newest argument emerging in NFL circles is that the efforts by some in the media and groups like the NAACP to point out that Kaepernick is getting screwed add to the distraction. But what are people who genuinely believe Kaepernick is getting screwed supposed to do? Pipe down and ignore it?

That’s the overriding message that permeates so much of the modern NFL. The league and its teams want to be able to do whatever they want to do, without scrutiny or criticism or second-guessing of any kind. The fact that the scrutiny and criticism and second-guessing make Kaepernick even less desirable than a convicted dogfighter and admitted dogkiller confirms that the league and its teams have bungled this situation as badly as anything the league and its teams have bungled in recent years.

17 responses to “LeSean McCoy apparently forgets the Mike Vick era in Philly

  1. It’s easy to forget. He only had good games against the worst defenses in the league at the time.

    You know, sort of like his entire crap career.

    What a loser.

  2. the distraction argument is weak at best. but the salary vs role is important. the backlash from community first if signed (by one group) then if not played (by another group) is a primary concern. finally, altering a playbook to fit the skill set may be substantial, but come on, we’ve all seen it done before, so i really think its salary and fan backlash

  3. Despite what he had done — and officially paid for with his time in jail — Vick still had enough talent to be a starting QB, and that was worth the headache that came with signing him to play for the Eagles. Kaepernick does *NOT* have the talent to be a starting QB any more, and that makes him *NOT* worth the headache of signing him to be a backup.

  4. “For McCoy’s Eagles, Vick’s distractions clearly outweighed his perceived talent as of 2009”

    Nice try at some revisionist history. In Vick’s previous season he threw for 2500 yards 20 TDs and had one of the greatest rushing years a QB has ever had with over 1000 yards. That is EXACTLY why Vick’s distraction was tolerated. He had talent.

  5. That’s not really a good argument. Vick played really well for Philly and basically kept his head down and said the right things. His past was a distraction, but not his behavior at the time. He was in the running for MVP at a few points. When he tried out that must have seen that he still had what it took and that level of talent led them to take a chance, which paid off.

    If he couldn’t play there’s not a chance it the world they would have taken the risk.

    It actually proves McCoy’s point.

  6. Or maybe McCoy DOES remember the Vick era in Philadelphia. He was only a rookie so it was all new to him but maybe he does have a great sense of how distractions affected the team. Maybe he knows it better than a lot of others, better than anyone who didn’t have to live it every day. Without naming Vick, perhaps he doesn’t want to wish the distractions on anyone trying to pursue an NFL career.

  7. But didn’t Vick have his best year with the Eagles the following season?

    But what makes me chuckle is that while Kaep was playing for the Niners, before the anthem protest, 90% of football fans thought he sucked. Now all of a sudden people think he is a top 10 QB and he is getting black balled because he is black. You cant make this stuff up. Even when they were going to the NFCCG and the Super Bowl, he didn’t carry the team, he was just along for the ride (think Trent Dilfer SB Champ with the Ravens). Cleveland is desperate for a QB, has multiple players taking part in the same kind of protest that Kaep was, has an African American coach, and STILL doesn’t want him. Think about that. The team with one of the biggest needs at QB. With a black coach. With multiple players doing the same thing. DOESNT WANT HIM… Speaks very loudly to me

  8. I mosty agree Vick wasnt that great….but he lit it up that year. I drafted him in the last round of my fantasy football draft as backup to Kolb….He ended up being one of the highest scoring FF players. Dont think Kaep does that.

  9. bullcharger says:
    August 25, 2017 at 9:57 am
    Your comment is awaiting moderation.
    That’s not really a good argument. Vick played really well for Philly and basically kept his head down and said the right things. His past was a distraction, but not his behavior at the time. He was in the running for MVP at a few points. When he tried out that must have seen that he still had what it took and that level of talent led them to take a chance, which paid off.
    If he couldn’t play there’s not a chance it the world they would have taken the risk.
    It actually proves McCoy’s point.

    —————

    In addition, if the last time we saw Kaepernick on a football field was 2012, based on the way he played he would have been scooped up at the start of free agency. Conversely if Vick had played terribly before going to prison there is no way he would have gotten a second chance.

  10. Well, Vick was a better player. He also served hard time for his crimes and paid his debt to society. Vick and the Eagles don’t negate anything McCoy said. And I’m sure there were teams at the time who didn’t want anything to do with Vick due to the “distractions.”

    Taking it pretty far to say animal fighting is “sociopathic” though. I think it’s awful personally, but let’s save “sociopath” for the actual sociopaths, shall we?

  11. Reading this article was distraction, it was all over the place, I personally don’t care if he ever gets to play again, go out and get a real job like the rest of and move on with life.

  13. Colin Kaepernick is 3-16 in his last 19 starts.

    Mike Vick went 8-3 and made the probowl in his first year as a starter in Philly. He was worth the issue.

  14. Yeah Vick did horrible things to those animals, and I am an animal lover, BUT, Kap is playing with peoples emotions in relation to Human Being lives, Just as those animals deserved better, our fallen servicemen and women deserve better.

  16. @beavertonesteve
    Kaep had 59% 2241 yd 16 TD and nearly 468 yd running 2td in 11 games. Vick 52% 2475 yd 20 TD 1039 yd 2td 16 games.
    Avg Kaep for 16 games 3259 yd 23 TD 680 yd 3td
    3939 yd 26 total TD vs 3514 yd total 22 TD
    Keep trying bro.

  17. @siriusred67 how do you figure kap isnt good enough to be a backup qb. He has led teams to the NFC championship game and was only one play away from winning a championship. Yet foolish people like you continue to say the same regurgitated crap over and over again as if that makes it true. Kap has proven more than 85% of the qbs starting let alone the backups. The ignorance shown in comments is bordering on insanity

