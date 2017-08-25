Marcus Peters rides stationary bike during anthem

Getty Images

Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters stood with a raised fist during the playing of the national anthem last season, but took a different approach during the playing of the song before Friday night’s game in Seattle.

CBS cameras showed Peters riding a stationary bike on the Kansas City sideline while the anthem played. There’s been no word from the Chiefs or Peters about the choice.

On the Seahawks sideline, defensive end Michael Bennett knelt again during the anthem. Center Justin Britt stood with his hand on Bennett’s shoulder as he did during last week’s game.

Bennett called it “emotional” to get that show of “solidarity” from Britt after the Seahawks played the Vikings.