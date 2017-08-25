Marrone doesn’t rule out playing Henne and Bortles in final preseason game

AP

The fairly sudden quarterback competition in Jacksonville may not be over.

After Thursday night’s game against the Panthers, coach Doug Marrone said he wasn’t ruling out playing Chad Henne and Blake Bortles in the preseason finale, via John Oesher of the team’s official website. Marrone also said there’s no timetable for naming a Week One starter.

Henne, who started the third preseason game, had five drives on Thursday night, and Bortles also had five drives. Each played under the protection of the first-string offensive line.

Henne completed eight of 14 passes for 73 yards; Bortles connected on 12 of 16 for 125 yards, a touchdown, and an interception.

Marrone threw the job open last Thursday night, after a bad performance by Bortles against the Buccaneers. Marrone seemed to be willing to inject an outside quarterback into the competition, but he made it clear that it’s not his call as to whether any other contenders are added. The fact that one hasn’t been signed yet suggests it won’t be happening.