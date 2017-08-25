Michael Vick will work as studio analyst for FOX

Posted by Josh Alper on August 25, 2017, 1:44 PM EDT
Michael Vick isn’t playing anymore, but he remained around the game this summer as a coaching intern with the Chiefs.

He’ll be around the game this fall as well, although it will be in a different guise. Vick will work for FOX Sports as a studio analyst on FOX NFL Kickoff, which leads into their pregame show, and will also make appearances on FS1 studio shows over the course of the season.

A formal announcement is expected this weekend, but FOX Sports president of production and executive producer John Entz told USA Today that Vick has a “truly unique perspective that intrigues and engages our viewer.”

“I think I’m ready for it,” Vick said. “I have already been through that during my career and have had a lot of practice doing interviews. You have to be careful because anything you say can go viral. I have never criticized guys, but I will be critical. Great players understand that. I’ve seen the reactions from my teammates watching shows in the team lounge when they disagree with something. I’m a credible guy and I think people will respect that.”

Vick got some taste of what can happen when things go viral after making comments about Colin Kaepernick needing a haircut while discussing Kaepernick’s lack of a job for the 2017 season. Vick walked back those comments a few days later, but the experience doesn’t seem to have soured him on having his opinions blasted out and picked apart every Sunday this season.

  1. I may be in the minority here, but good for him. I hate what he did, was never a fan of him, and because what he did was BEYOND despicable. That being said, he served his time. He’s done a ton of charity work and he does indeed appear to be rehabilitated. Isn’t that what the hope is for prison (albeit it rarely happens)?

  2. Why hire him as an analyst? After listening to him back-track on his Kapernick comments all I could think was, ‘he is not very smart has poor command of the English language and he has no backbone. Ok so lets put him on more. I can’t spell dum but I know what it is when I see it.

  3. I know a lot of people will hate on Vick but I am very very impressed with the turnaround he has made in his life and seems to have gone through a true change of character. We all make mistakes, they just aren’t magnified like famous athletes. There isn’t one person who gives this a thumbs down that doesn’t wish they could take something back or have a do over.

    I have many things in my life I would like to take back of do over. None of them involve beating dogs to death with rocks, hanging them by their necks and shocking them to death by putting jumper cables on their testicles or stealing small family house pets from their yards and throwing them in pit bull pens so I could laugh while they got torn apart.

    Abusing animals isn’t a mistake, it’s life style choice.

  12. this won’t work for the same reason Corey Chaveous, who had a much better command of media, didn’t work.

    He’s a marble mouth mumbler….
    Communication is about being understood.

    You are 100% right.

