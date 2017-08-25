Michael Vick will work as studio analyst for FOX

Getty Images

Michael Vick isn’t playing anymore, but he remained around the game this summer as a coaching intern with the Chiefs.

He’ll be around the game this fall as well, although it will be in a different guise. Vick will work for FOX Sports as a studio analyst on FOX NFL Kickoff, which leads into their pregame show, and will also make appearances on FS1 studio shows over the course of the season.

A formal announcement is expected this weekend, but FOX Sports president of production and executive producer John Entz told USA Today that Vick has a “truly unique perspective that intrigues and engages our viewer.”

“I think I’m ready for it,” Vick said. “I have already been through that during my career and have had a lot of practice doing interviews. You have to be careful because anything you say can go viral. I have never criticized guys, but I will be critical. Great players understand that. I’ve seen the reactions from my teammates watching shows in the team lounge when they disagree with something. I’m a credible guy and I think people will respect that.”

Vick got some taste of what can happen when things go viral after making comments about Colin Kaepernick needing a haircut while discussing Kaepernick’s lack of a job for the 2017 season. Vick walked back those comments a few days later, but the experience doesn’t seem to have soured him on having his opinions blasted out and picked apart every Sunday this season.