Pat Bowlen supporters cry foul over Bobby Beathard nomination Hall of Fame process

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 25, 2017, 5:05 PM EDT
When former Washington and San Diego General Manager Bobby Beathard was chosen today as the contributor candidate for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2018, his protege Charley Casserly was in the room as a consultant for the selection committee. And some folks aren’t happy about that.

Specifically, in Denver, where Broncos owner Pat Bowlen was considered a strong candidate to be the contributor candidate, there are claims that the presence of Casserly was inappropriate and calls the process into question.

Longtime Denver reporter Mike Klis is among those crying foul, referring to the matter as an “overt case of Casserly conflict-of-interest.” The Hall of Fame released a video of Casserly extolling Beathard’s virtues shortly after the announcement that Beathard was the candidate, and there’s no doubt that Casserly was strongly in Beathard’s corner.

Still, Casserly was only there to give his opinion. Five voting members of the Hall of Fame selection committee — Charean Williams, Jim Trotter, Clark Judge, Jarrett Bell and John Clayton — were the ones who ultimately chose Beathard, and the full selection committee still has to vote up or down on Beathard on the day before the Super Bowl.

It’s possible that there’s enough opposition to Beathard that he’ll be voted down, as contributor candidate Paul Tagliabue was this year. But out of Denver, there’s not so much opposition to Beathard as disappointment that it’s not Bowlen who was nominated today.

  3. 300 wins in his first 30 years; the only owner in NFL history to pull such a feat.

    .612, behind only the San Antonio Spurs for best-winning percentage in pro sports over the last 30 years.

    18 playoff appearances

    13 division titles

    Seven Super Bowl appearances

    Seven AFC titles

    Five losing seasons

    Four different head coaches to lead his team to the Super Bowl. The only owner in NFL history to pull such a feat.

    Three Lombardi Trophies

  4. Cheaters never prosper so I guess the New England dynasty shall be not be entering the hall of fame

  5. Here’s my problem is this;

    Its easy to give credit to Bethard. He built a team that went to 3 Super Bowls in the toughest Conference the League has ever seen. He hired Joe Gibbs. He drafted Hall of Famers and All-Pros like Darrell Green, Russ Grimm, Dexter Manley, Charles Mann…

    For Bowlen, its FAR too easy to say he simply stood on the back of greatness. I’ve never seen a player like John Elway. Not before, not since. It wasn’t always pretty, but GD, the guy just won football games! Mike Shanahan, Terrell Davis, Dan Reeves… what was Bowlens role with those 5 Super Bowl teams? We’ll never know, really. Seems to me, he was just counting greenbacks.

    No offense, Broncos fans!

  10. ramos86: So wish I could like your post more than one time. Facts are facts, thank you for your great post.

  12. ramos86 says:
    August 25, 2017 at 5:18 pm

    Too bad it’s all tainted.

  13. mammothfan says:
    August 25, 2017 at 5:20 pm

    Cheaters never prosper so I guess the New England dynasty shall be not be entering the hall of fame
    Is dynasty a category?

  14. Wasn’t Bethard the GM who traded a kings ransom to move up one slot to get Ryan Leaf? How can he possibly be considered for the HOF?

  16. Bowlen helped the nfl grow he was a man behind the sceans he also was the guy that promoted the nfl network. The problem I see with this whole HOF stuff is when they vote for a coach or a owner it takes away a selection from a old former player they need to have a separate spot for coachs and owners each year if earned. The reg HOF should be players only.

  18. ramos86 says:
    August 25, 2017 at 5:18 pm

    Impressive no doubt, but just how much did Bowlen have to do with all that?

  19. Let me dumb it down for ya mmack66 none of the players who have played for or coached for the patriots dynasty should enter the hall. You knew what I meant silly.

