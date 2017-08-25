Pat Bowlen supporters cry foul over Bobby Beathard nomination Hall of Fame process

Getty Images

When former Washington and San Diego General Manager Bobby Beathard was chosen today as the contributor candidate for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2018, his protege Charley Casserly was in the room as a consultant for the selection committee. And some folks aren’t happy about that.

Specifically, in Denver, where Broncos owner Pat Bowlen was considered a strong candidate to be the contributor candidate, there are claims that the presence of Casserly was inappropriate and calls the process into question.

Longtime Denver reporter Mike Klis is among those crying foul, referring to the matter as an “overt case of Casserly conflict-of-interest.” The Hall of Fame released a video of Casserly extolling Beathard’s virtues shortly after the announcement that Beathard was the candidate, and there’s no doubt that Casserly was strongly in Beathard’s corner.

Still, Casserly was only there to give his opinion. Five voting members of the Hall of Fame selection committee — Charean Williams, Jim Trotter, Clark Judge, Jarrett Bell and John Clayton — were the ones who ultimately chose Beathard, and the full selection committee still has to vote up or down on Beathard on the day before the Super Bowl.

It’s possible that there’s enough opposition to Beathard that he’ll be voted down, as contributor candidate Paul Tagliabue was this year. But out of Denver, there’s not so much opposition to Beathard as disappointment that it’s not Bowlen who was nominated today.