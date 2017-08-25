Patriots, Brady roll to 24 quick points despite Edelman injury

AP

The starting defense for the Lions looked good against the Colts and Jets in the first two weeks of the preseason.

In news no one even casually acquainted with the NFL needed to hear, the Patriots are not the Colts or the Jets. Outside of a couple of penalties on passes intended for tight end Rob Gronkowski in the end zone, it was hard to notice the Lions defense was on the field at all during the first quarter on Friday night.

Tom Brady was 12-of-15 for 174 yards and threw two touchdowns to Chris Hogan to cap the first two possessions of the game. Those scores came within a couple of plays of one another as cornerback Malcolm Butler stripped Lions wide receiver Golden Tate of the ball on the Lions’ first offensive play.

The third drive for the Patriots starters ended with Mike Gillislee scoring on a one-yard plunge. After a penalty, the Patriots went for two and Gillislee got the call again, which may be a preview of how the Patriots handle short yardage work. A field goal came on the next drive as the Pats jumped out to a 24-0 lead.

Things didn’t go quite as well in the second quarter. The Patriots were held without points on No. 5 before Glover Quin intercepted Tom Brady to end his night as well as the next possession. All in all, though, the night continued to be a success.

Outside of Julian Edelman‘s knee injury, anyway. He left with a non-contact knee injury early on the first drive and was carted back to the locker room, which could prove to be much more meaningful than anything else on Friday night.