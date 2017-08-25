Pats make space for banner No. 5

@Patriots

Most “good problems to have” are still problems. For the Patriots, not having space to hang a fifth banner is the best of all good problems to have.

Via CBSBoston.com, the Patriots have reconfigured an area of Gillette Stadium to accommodate the fifth banner, which will be unveiled in 13 days. The team actually moved the Gillette Stadium sign upwards to fit the five certain structures that will display the quintet of championship placards.

And it’s clear that the new banner area has enough space for at least two more.

With one more, the Patriots will match the Steelers with the most Super Bowl championships. With two, the Patriots will own the title all by themselves.