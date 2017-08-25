Report: Josh Gordon in rehab, seeks NFL reinstatement in September

Getty Images

Browns receiver Josh Gordon has returned to rehab in hopes of being reinstated to the NFL, according to Jason Cole. Cole, citing sources, tweeted that Gordon entered rehab two months ago in cooperation with the NFL in hopes of returning to the field in late September.

Gordon has entered rehab at least three other times, according to Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal.

Gordon, who hasn’t played since December of 2014, had his petition for reinstatement from his drug ban denied three months ago. He can re-apply next month.

The Browns retain Gordon’s rights.

Browns head of football operations Sashi Brown told some of the team’s season ticket holders last week that “we want to better Josh the person first.”

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell reinstated Gordon on a conditional basis last summer, but Gordon didn’t adhere to the program and checked himself into inpatient rehab in September. Goodell said last week that Gordon has entered the NFL’s program, a step toward the receiver working his way back onto the field.

Gordon, a supplemental pick in 2012, played in 35 games in three seasons. He made 161 catches for 2,754 yards and 14 touchdowns.