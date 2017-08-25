Report: Odell Beckham getting laser treatment on ankle

AP

All the Giants will say about the condition of star wide receiver Odell Beckham is that “he’s got an ankle.”

Specifically, he has two, but the one that’s injured is about to undergo an alternative treatment in hopes of getting him back on the field quicker.

According to Gil Brandt of SiriusXM NFL Radio, Beckham is going to be in Phoenix today for the first in a series of Thera-Lase treatments, similar to a process Jared Allen underwent before playing in Super Bowl 50, after Allen missed the NFC Championship Game with a broken foot.

While the results of the treatment are yet to be seen, there is a concern among Giants officials that Beckham could miss the regular season opener, according to Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.

But that could depend on the laser (which may or may not be attached to the head of a fricking shark). According to Phoenix Thera-Lase’s website, the treatment is done from a “portable laser bio-stimulation device,” and “delivers concentrated laser-light energy to the cellular level of the body” to reduce inflammation and help heal soft-tissue injuries.