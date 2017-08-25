Report: Patriots have gauged trade market for Kony Ealy

Getty Images

The Patriots traded a second-round pick for defensive end Kony Ealy and a third-round pick this offseason and they have reportedly taken a look to see what they could get back in another trade involving Ealy.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that New England has “gauged” the trade market for Ealy.

Ealy had a slow start to his first training camp with the Patriots as he sat out the team’s first practice and then spent time working with the second and third teams as he worked to get comfortable with what the Patriots ask of their ends. Pelissero notes that he’s “started to settle in” as time has progressed, which may make the final two preseason games a big chance for him to show he’s a fit with the team.

Another factor could be the changes to the position group since the start of the summer. Rob Ninkovich’s retirement and Derek Rivers‘ knee injury have thinned out the players on hand, which could boost Ealy’s chances of sticking or lead Bill Belichick to use linebackers in different ways in the event they’re unconvinced Ealy can do what’s asked of him.