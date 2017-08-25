Reports: Patriots believe Julian Edelman tore his ACL

AP

The final diagnosis has not been made, but the initial outlook for Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman after Friday night’s knee injury is not a good one.

According to multiple reports, the Patriots believe Edelman suffered a torn ACL when he hurt his knee without being contacted in the first quarter of the team’s game against the Lions. He will have an MRI to provide further confirmation about the extent of the injury.

If it is a torn ACL, Edelman will miss the 2017 season and the Patriots will be without Tom Brady‘s favorite target in recent seasons. The team certainly isn’t devoid of other receiving options with Rob Gronkowski, Chris Hogan, Brandin Cooks, Danny Amendola and Malcolm Mitchell on hand, but there will still be some adjusting to do on offense if Edelman’s not part of the mix.

Edelman was injured on his third reception of New England’s opening drive and was carted to the locker room shortly after limping to the sideline.