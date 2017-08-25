Seahawks may keep Tyler Lockett on the shelf until regular season

Getty Images

Tyler Lockett returned to practice week ago. But the Pro Bowl return man may not play in a game until they actually count.

Via Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune, Pete Carroll said he’s encouraged by the wide receiver’s return from last December’s broken leg, and may hold him out of the last two preseason games just to be on the safe side.

“He has competed in practice throughout this week,” Carroll said. “He has looked very confident. He has looked fast. I am still watching him, though. I still want to make sure we are taking all the time we have available.

“There is no reason to rush him. He is a fantastic competitor. He knows what we are doing. He is well-schooled on everything we are asking him to do. We love the player that he is. So we are just going to make sure we continue to maximize his security and safety for his return. So that’s what we are doing.”

Carroll said Lockett was “dying to play,” but they “may or may not exercise (that option).”

Lockett could add a big-play threat to the offense when he returns, as he averaged 14.6 yards per reception last year in addition to his return ability.