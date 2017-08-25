Shad Khan would “absolutely” support signing Colin Kaepernick

The Jaguars are as needy at quarterback as any team in the NFL. So would they sign a certain controversial unsigned quarterback?

Jaguars owner Shad Khan says he’s OK with signing Colin Kaepernick. Asked by Mike Dempsey of 1010XL if he’d sign off on Kaepernick if that’s what the football people want, Khan said, “Absolutely.”

However, the football people don’t seem to want Kaepernick. And in Jacksonville “the football people” really means Tom Coughlin, who favors more of a pocket-passing quarterback than a mobile quarterback like Kaepernick, and who’s about as old-school as it gets regarding not wanting players to be focused on anything off the field.

Kaepernick, who started silently protesting during the national anthem last year, has made it clear that he has many off-field interests related to social justice. Much of the work Kaepernick has done is commendable, but that doesn’t mean a football guy like Coughlin would want him around.

So it seems unlikely that Kaepernick is heading to the Jaguars. Even if the owner would be OK with it.

  1. Jacksonville is a military town. The Jags struggle as it is with fans; signing Kap would only poke fans in the eye and create a distraction. His play just isn’t worth it.

  2. I’ll tell you what teams don’t want, they don’t to bring in Kaepernick as a back up and have people expect him to play. If they bring him in and decide to go with someone else as the starter and that guy struggles they don’t want people protesting them and calling them racist for not putting Kaepernick in, and I feel like that’s exactly what would happen because…it’s kind of already happened just not with any specific team. The people who support Kaepernick the most ironically are the people who put him in the most awkward position.

  3. Well, in no way, shape, or form, can I see TC agreeing to sign him!!! He does NOT want any distractions on his team, he seemingly now controls. Jacksonville is beyond lucky to have him, in my opinion. He will build up the team in time, “old school”, or not… CK made his own bed!!!

  4. “Much of the work Kaepernick has done is commendable…”

    Like what? Retweeting compliments and anti-American garbage?

    And no, cutting a check to his cause for PR purposes isn’t work. Real charity isn’t done in front of cameras, it’s done quietly with humility and no intention of seeking glory.

