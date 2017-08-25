Shad Khan would “absolutely” support signing Colin Kaepernick

Getty Images

The Jaguars are as needy at quarterback as any team in the NFL. So would they sign a certain controversial unsigned quarterback?

Jaguars owner Shad Khan says he’s OK with signing Colin Kaepernick. Asked by Mike Dempsey of 1010XL if he’d sign off on Kaepernick if that’s what the football people want, Khan said, “Absolutely.”

However, the football people don’t seem to want Kaepernick. And in Jacksonville “the football people” really means Tom Coughlin, who favors more of a pocket-passing quarterback than a mobile quarterback like Kaepernick, and who’s about as old-school as it gets regarding not wanting players to be focused on anything off the field.

Kaepernick, who started silently protesting during the national anthem last year, has made it clear that he has many off-field interests related to social justice. Much of the work Kaepernick has done is commendable, but that doesn’t mean a football guy like Coughlin would want him around.

So it seems unlikely that Kaepernick is heading to the Jaguars. Even if the owner would be OK with it.