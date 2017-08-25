Spencer Ware carted off in Seattle

AP

The Chiefs have given rookie running back Kareem Hunt time with the first time in the last two preseason games.

He may be spending a lot more time with the starters. Running back Spencer Ware was carted off in the first quarter of Friday night’s game against the Seahawks.

Ware went down at the end of a six-yard catch from Alex Smith and stayed down with what appeared to be a right knee injury. There’s been no update from the Chiefs at this point about Ware’s condition beyond saying that he won’t return to action in Seattle.

Ware ran three times for 15 yards and had another short catch before getting injured. Hunt also saw early time and then took over after he left the game.