Tahir Whitehead leaves early with knee injury

Getty Images

The Lions lost a starting linebacker to injury on Friday night.

Linebacker Tahir Whitehead left the game after hurting his knee in the first half against the Patriots. The Lions announced that Whitehead will not return to the game.

Whitehead started 15 games last season and recorded 132 tackles to lead the team.

Detroit also ruled tight end Cole Wick for the remainder of the evening after he suffered a chest injury early in the game. The Lions have been beset by injuries at the position this summer and currently have eight tight ends on their 90-man roster in order to make up for those absences.