Journeyman running back Jordan Todman has found a new home.

According to Brian Costello of the New York Post, Todman is signing with the Texans, two days after being released by the Jets.

Todman has been a fill-in in a number of places, spending time with the Chargers, Vikings, Jaguars, Panthers, Steelers, and Colts as well.

He’s been a solid return man, and had a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown for the Colts last year, earning special teams player of the week honors.