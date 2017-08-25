Texans waive Dayon Pratt with injury designation

Getty Images

The Texans waived rookie linebacker Dayon Pratt with an injury designation, according to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle.

Pratt has an ankle injury.

He will revert to injured reserve if he clears waivers.

Pratt was undrafted out of East Carolina. He signed with the Texans, who had shown pre-draft interest, immediately after the draft.

Pratt, a converted receiver, had 61 tackles, including 7.5 for loss, 2.5 sacks and three forced fumbles last season. As a freshman, he made the All-Conference USA freshman team.