Titans not sure if DeMarco Murray will play Sunday

Heading into last weekend’s game against the Panthers, it looked like the Titans would put running back DeMarco Murray in the lineup for the first time this preseason.

It didn’t play out that way, though. Murray sat and Derrick Henry took the snaps at tailback with the starting offense. Murray has gotten in another week of practice and is another week away from the hamstring injury that he picked up early in camp, but the team still isn’t sure he’ll be playing this weekend.

Coach Mike Mularkey said on Friday that Murray’s status will be discussed on Saturday before reaching a final conclusion on their plans for him against the Bears on Sunday.

The Titans will definitely be without wide receivers Eric Decker, Harry Douglas and Corey Davis, so their offense won’t have all hands on deck even if Murray does get the green light for his first game action of the year.