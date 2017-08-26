Adrian Peterson has first preseason touches since 2011

Getty Images

Adrian Peterson had not played in the preseason since 2013. It had been even longer since he touched the ball during an exhibition game.

Peterson had seven touches Saturday night, marking the first time since 2011 he carried the ball in a game that didn’t matter. He had two snaps and no touches in the 2013 preseason.

Peterson, 32, gained 15 yards on six carries against the Texans and lost a yard on one catch during the first half.

The Pro Bowl running back played only three games last season, missing 13 games with a torn meniscus in his right knee that required surgery. He signed with the Saints in the offseason.

Mark Ingram II and Cam Jordan also made their preseason debuts for the Saints after being healthy scratches in the first two preseason games. Ingram had four carries for 9 yards and two catches for 11 yards in the first half, while Jordan had two tackles.