All five starting spots on Jets’ offensive line are up for grabs, supposedly

Getty Images

Lost in the quarterback clusterfudge that currently is playing out for the Jets is that the offensive line jobs are similarly unresolved. Supposedly.

Via Zach Braziller of the New York Post, offensive line coach Steve Marshall had this to say when asked how may spots are available in the starting five: “Five.”

Braziller calls partial BS on that claim, pointing out that both guard positions are set — with James Carpenter (pictured) on one side and Brian Winters on the other. Beyond that, six men are jostling for three spots, with Kelvin Beachum and Ben Ijalana competing for the left tackle job, Brandon Shell and Brent Qvale duking it out at right tackle, and Jonotthan Harrison and Wesley Johnson vying to replace Nick Mangold at center.

The situation likely won’t be sorted out until after the fourth preseason game, during which all six of the guys trying to claim the three empty seats will play.