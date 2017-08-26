Anthony Hitchens leaves with knee injury

Getty Images

The Cowboys lost their starting middle linebacker, Anthony Hitchens, who injured his right knee late in the first half. The Cowboys announced the injury and said he would not return.

Hitchens got caught up in traffic on a long run by Raiders running back Jamize Olawale that was negated by a penalty with 19 seconds remaining until halftime.

He appeared to be in a great deal of pain as team physician Dr. Dan Cooper examined Hitchens. Cowboys cornerback Orlando Scandrick was animated, obviously frustrated by the injury, as Hitchens lay on the ground.

Hitchens was helped off the field, unable to put weight on his right leg.

The fourth-year pro has become one of the team’s most unsung players, having played all three linebacker positions in his career. In fact, Hitchens was playing weakside linebacker when he was injured, having switched positions after Sean Lee finished his night.

Hitchens has started 36 games in three seasons and played in all 48 possible games. He finished last season with a career-high 78 tackles.

His absence would mean a bigger role for Jaylon Smith than the Cowboys had intended to start the season. Smith was expected to begin the season as Hitchens’ backup.