Bengals eager to see what John Ross can do

Getty Images

The Bengals can’t wait to see John Ross on the field. That could come Sunday, though the Bengals haven’t committed to playing the ninth overall choice.

“I think this will be a chance for people to see him for the first time and for him to get some first game action, which will be good for him,” quarterback Andy Dalton said, via Katherine Terrell of ESPN.

Ross had offseason shoulder surgery and missed all of the offseason program and more than two weeks of training camp. Everyone insists Ross will play in the season opener, but Paul Dehner of the Cincinnati Enquirer expects the Bengals to use Ross in some special packages early in the season until he’s up to speed.

That means Tyler Boyd could see more action early on.

“Right now I’m just playing it by ear, just basically making sure I’m going to be OK,” Ross said earlier this week, via Jim Owczarski of the Enquirer. “I know they’re going to do right by me so I’m just listening to what they’re saying.”