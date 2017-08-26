Bills extend Eric Wood through 2019

Getty Images

The Bills are keeping their starting center in Buffalo.

Eric Wood, who has played his entire eight-year career with the Bills, has signed a two-year contract extension. Wood is now under contract through the 2019 season, when he’ll be 33 years old.

“We think he’s still playing well, a leader up front. He’s part of what we’re building going forward,” Bills G.M. Brandon Beane said of Wood.

The Bills’ first-round draft pick in 2009, Wood had been heading into the final year of his contract. There’s now a good chance he’ll finish his career in Buffalo.