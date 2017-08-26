Bills send Marcell Dareus home for violating team rule

Getty Images

Bills defensive tackle Marcell Dareus is in trouble again.

Dareus was sent home from Baltimore, where the Bills are playing the Ravens tonight, for violating a team rule.

Trouble has often followed Dareus around since the Bills took him with the third overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft. He’s been arrested twice and suspended twice during his time with the Bills.

The new regime in Buffalo may not be pleased with the way Dareus conducts himself, although his big contract makes it highly unlikely he’ll be either traded or released. The Bills and Dareus are stuck together, even though they’re probably not too happy with each other right now.