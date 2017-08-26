Bryce Petty throws three touchdowns before leaving with knee injury

Getty Images

It was just the Jets’ luck. Quarterback Bryce Petty was having the NFL game of his life when he collided with his own offensive lineman, Ben Braden, and left with an injury to his left knee.

The Jets announced the injury and said his return was doubtful.

Christian Hackenberg, who played the first half, returned to the game after Petty’s injury. The Jets trailed 29-3 at halftime, with nine first downs and 127 yards as Hackenberg went 8-of-15 for 60 yards with two interceptions that were returned for touchdowns and a 23.6 passer rating.

Petty ignited the offense in the second half, going 15-of-18 for 250 yards with three touchdowns, no interceptions and a perfect 158.3 passer rating. But Petty got his lower leg rolled at the 2-minute warning.

Petty got up slowly and began walking off with a slight limp. He tried to jog to the sideline and couldn’t put weight on his left leg, according to Rich Cimini of ESPN.