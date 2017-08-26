Cardinals receiver John Brown showing off big play ability

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 26, 2017
AP

Cardinals coach Bruce Arians sent a message to receiver John Brown last week, saying that if Brown couldn’t get healthy enough to run at full speed, he’d be replaced. Brown seems to have heard that message loud and clear.

Brown came through with two big plays early in tonight’s preseason game with the Falcons, catching a 28-yard touchdown pass from Carson Palmer and then a 21-yard touchdown pass from Drew Stanton after Palmer left the game. The Cardinals’ passing game is rolling tonight.

The Falcons, however, struggled offensively, with Matt Ryan completing just four of 11 passes for 36 yards before giving way to backup Matt Schaub. The Cardinals lead 17-0 in the second quarter.

  1. Palmer’s explosive offense is BACK BABY in a big way !!!! Palmer and the receivers (without David Johnson or Larry Fitz) were on point and the 1st string defense was suffocating the Falcons offense, picking off Matt Ryan 1, should of been twice as Peterson dropped one, they were have a lot of trouble w/ the pass rush and the secondary was capitalizing on it, Matt Ryan was 4 for 11 with an INT. Arizona is going to be one of the best teams in the NFC as a top playoff contender now that they have everyone fully healthy .

