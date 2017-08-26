Cardinals receiver John Brown showing off big play ability

AP

Cardinals coach Bruce Arians sent a message to receiver John Brown last week, saying that if Brown couldn’t get healthy enough to run at full speed, he’d be replaced. Brown seems to have heard that message loud and clear.

Brown came through with two big plays early in tonight’s preseason game with the Falcons, catching a 28-yard touchdown pass from Carson Palmer and then a 21-yard touchdown pass from Drew Stanton after Palmer left the game. The Cardinals’ passing game is rolling tonight.

The Falcons, however, struggled offensively, with Matt Ryan completing just four of 11 passes for 36 yards before giving way to backup Matt Schaub. The Cardinals lead 17-0 in the second quarter.