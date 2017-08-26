Cowboys to make Mayweather-McGregor available in clubs and suites

AP

The Cowboys host the Raiders on Saturday night. The same night that Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor will square off in Las Vegas.

Most folks with tickets to the game will miss the fight. But not everyone.

Cowboys COO Stephen Jones told 105.3 The Fan that the fight will be available for fans in suites and in limited club seating areas. The fight, however, won’t be shown on the giant, four-sided, drive-in movie screen that hovers over the field.

“It don’t think it’s affordable what they want to charge us to put it on the big screen,” Jones said. “I think they would hit us for the number of seats in the stadium. But obviously we can put it on some of the TVs in our suite and things of that nature, which we will do, our owner’s club and some of our club areas. We worked out a deal with them to do that. I don’t think we’re going to work out a deal to put it on the big screen, albeit it would be fun to see it on the big screen.”

Bars and clubs are being charged $30 per seat or broadcasting the fight. Jones didn’t say what the Cowboys will be paying to show the fight in limited areas, or what it would have cost to show it on the giant video boards.

It’s also unclear whether the fight will be made available in the press box. Hey, Charean — I can FaceTime it to you from the PFT barn. For $20.