Dolphins reach injury settlement with Kraig Urbik

As recently as two weeks ago, Kraig Urbik was viewed as the Dolphins’ Plan B at left guard with starter Ted Larsen out with a torn biceps. On Saturday, the Dolphins waived Urbik with an injury settlement.

Urbik, who played in all 16 games last season with five starts, missed the past two preseason games with a right knee injury that needs surgery.

That means any team, including Miami, can sign Urbik after he becomes healthy enough to play again. With 63 career starts, Urbik shouldn’t have much trouble finding a job once he proves his knee is 100 percent.

Urbik, 31, can play all three interior spots. He handled most of the center snaps while Mike Pouncey recovered from hip surgery. Pouncey played the first quarter Thursday and will start the season opener Sept. 10.

Urbik was scheduled to make $1.225 million in base salary this season.