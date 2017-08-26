Donte Moncrief helps Colts’ offense show signs of life

AP

The Colts’ offense has been a major question mark throughout training camp and the preseason, thanks to the absence of some key players, primarily quarterback Andrew Luck but also including receiver Donte Moncrief. Luck is still out, but Moncrief is back.

Moncrief got on the field for the first time in the preseason tonight against the Steelers and wasted no time: On the Colts’ first play, Moncrief caught a short slant from quarterback Scott Tolzien, broke a tackle and raced 55 yards.

Three plays later Frank Gore scored a touchdown, and the Colts have an early 7-0 lead.

The biggest question facing the Colts, of course, is when Luck will return from shoulder surgery. But Tolzien and Moncrief just gave Colts fans a little bit of confidence that they can move the ball if Luck isn’t back by Week One.