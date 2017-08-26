Eagles cut three

Getty Images

The Eagles will have to make plenty of roster moves by next Saturday. This Saturday, they’ve made three.

The team has waived receiver Keevan Lucas, receiver David Watford, and cornerback Tay Glover-Wright.

Lucas signed with the Eagles earlier this month after being undrafted in 2017. Watford, who arrived in Philly as an undrafted free agent in 2016, spent all of his rookie year on the tea’s practice squad. The former Virginia quarterback converted to receiver and finished his college career at Hampton.

Glover-Wright entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2014, and he has spent time with the Falcons, Packers, and Colts.

All three will be exposed to waivers. If unclaimed, they’ll become free agents.