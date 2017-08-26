Ezekiel Elliott plays 10 snaps in preseason debut

Getty Images

Ezekiel Elliott made his preseason debut, possibly the last time the Cowboys see the star running back in a game until Oct. 29 against Washington.

Elliott played 10 snaps in the Cowboys’ first drive, touching the ball on eight of those. He gained 18 yards on six carries and another 6 yards on two catches. The Cowboys scored a touchdown on the drive, going 50 yards in 12 plays.

Darren McFadden replaced Elliott on the team’s second series.

The Cowboys held Elliott out of their first two preseason games, though they said it had nothing to do with his six-game suspension.

Elliott will have his suspension appeal heard by arbiter Harold Henderson on Tuesday. The Cowboys will excuse him from practice Monday to prepare for the hearing.

Elliott led the league in rushing last season as a rookie.