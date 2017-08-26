Jaguars continue to send mixed signals about Blake Bortles

Getty Images

Over the past nine days, Blake Bortles has become Michael Scott, and the Jaguars are Jan.

The team that made Bortles the third overall pick in the 2014 draft has recently developed a bizarre ambivalence toward him. An ugly underthrow in a nationally-televised game against the Buccaneers, Bortles was benched for Chad Henne. And then Henne got the start for the all-important (supposedly) third preseason game. And now Bortles will get the start in Week One.

Coach Doug Marrone has made it clear that he wants someone who will lead the offense. For Bortles, that challenge has instantly become considerably harder, because the events of the past week or so make it clear that the coaching staff doesn’t view him as the leader it needs. Which won’t be lost on the locker room, which will be less inclined to follow Bortles.

Some also may be inclined to grumble for Henne, either because they sense Henne eventually will be playing or because they realize that some in the organization simply don’t believe in Bortles.

The decision to go with Bortles also does little to rebut the notion that coaching candidates were told that Bortles will be the guy in 2018. He’ll be the guy in 2019 (or, at a minimum, he’ll be on the payroll) if he suffers any injury that keeps him from passing a physical by the first day of the league year in March. More than $19 million is riding on this one.

Whether the team loses that money (along with the $3.2 million he gets this year whether he’s on the team or not), it feels like this strange back-and-forth-and-inevitable-back-again on Bortles will lead to another lost season in Jacksonville.