Jaguars cut Audie Cole five months after signing him

Getty Images

Audie Cole didn’t last long in Jacksonville.

Cole, a linebacker the Jaguars signed in free agency in March, was released today. The Jaguars paid him a $100,000 signing bonus that he’ll get to keep, but they don’t owe him any more money beyond that.

When he was signed, Cole was viewed as likely to make the roster and help out both on defense and on special teams, but the Jaguars apparently didn’t see what they wanted from him. He’ll now try to catch on somewhere else.

Cole was a 2012 seventh-round pick of the Vikings and played his entire career in Minnesota before signing with the Jaguars this year.