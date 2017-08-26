Jason Verrett has interception in first quarter of preseason debut

Getty Images

The Chargers have missed Jason Verrett. They likely realized that before Saturday, but just to be sure, he intercepted a pass on the 11th play of his preseason debut to remind them.

Verrett picked off Rams quarterback Jared Goff, who tried to go long to Sammy Watkins. Verrett initially was credited with a 26-yard return, but he was ruled down by contact on review.

Verrett had not seen game action since Week 4 of last season when he partially tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. The Chargers have taken a cautious approach with Verrett, who has a history of injuries in his short NFL career. He has missed as many games (24) in his three-year career as he’s played (24).

The 25th overall choice in 2014 rehabbed during the offseason program and slowly worked his way back onto the field in training camp, finally being fully cleared this week.

“He’s looked good,” Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said this week, via Eric Williams of ESPN. “But you’ve got to ease him back in because he hasn’t played football in a long time.”

Verrett, 26, made the Pro Bowl in 2015 when he made three interceptions and broke up 12 passes in 14 games.