Jordy Nelson says he’ll play two to four more years

Packers receiver Jordy Nelson says he’ll play a few more years, but no more than that.

Nelson said on former teammate A.J. Hawk’s podcast that he wants to play out his current contract with the Packers, which runs through 2018, and take it from there.

“I got two more years left on this deal, it would be great to play those out and kind of see where we’re at,” Nelson said, via USA Today. “Me personally, how I feel, how the body feels. And then, obviously, it’s up to the organization what they would want to do.”

Beyond that, the 32-year-old Nelson doesn’t think he has a lot more time left.

“I would say anywhere between two to four more years. I think four more – so this one and three more – would be my max,” Nelson said. “That would put me at 13 years. I’d be happy with that, obviously. At some point, I have to get my family back to Kansas.”

Nelson has played his entire career in Green Bay, where he was drafted in the second round in 2008. He seems like a fairly safe bet to remain in Green Bay until he retires, which isn’t too far off.