Kony Ealy heads to waivers

The Patriots officially have released defensive Kony Ealy, cutting the cord on the once-promising pass rusher who had three sacks in Super Bowl 50.

And so the player who would have been grossly overpaid if he’d been slated for free agency only a few weeks after a stellar Super Bowl performance from little more than 18 months ago will now head to waivers, since he has only three years of NFL service. If no one claims his contract, Ealy will become a free agent.

“That Super Bowl game is over, man,” Ealy told reporters in May. “I really don’t like to talk about the past. My job, like I said, is to come in here buy into the system and make the most of my opportunity here. Period. . . . Just don’t worry about the future right now. Just worry about the present.”

The present has a new set of worries. He’ll either be moving to the city where the team that wins his rights on waivers plays, or he’ll be scrounging for a new job as rosters prepare for drop from 90 to 53.