Left-handed La’el Collins making the transition to right tackle

Getty Images

With 40 percent turnover on the offensive line, 50 percent of the new starters are looking 100 percent ready to go.

New right tackle La'el Collins has made the shift well from the left side of the line. Despite being left-handed.

“The biggest transition is doing the opposite with my body that I was doing on the left side,” Collins said, via Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegam. “So just focusing on getting better at technique and things like that.”

He’ll now have his dominant hand on the inside instead of the outside. That hasn’t been a problem, however, so far.

“He’s been consistent and he’s also improved,” coach Jason Garrett said, per Davison. “Even if you look at him at the early part of training camp. His sets are stronger. His sets are cleaner. I think technically he’s playing better and better. He’s one of those guys who’s very physical and he plays with great passion. You never want to take that away from him. That’s a big part of who he is.”

Davison notes that Free won’t be much of a step back from Doug Free, who retired after 2016. Plenty of Cowboys fans would say it won’t take much to avoid being a step back from Free.