Leonard Williams injures wrist

Getty Images

The Jets got a scare in the first half when Leonard Williams left with an injury. The star defensive lineman injured his left wrist and was taken to the locker room for evaluation.

Williams returned to the sideline in the second half wearing a heavy wrap over his wrist.

Coach Todd Bowles, though, said after the game that Williams’ wrist was just sore and will be fine, according to USA Today.

The star defensive lineman did not post any statistics before leaving, but fellow defensive end Sheldon Richardson had two tackles, a sack and two quarterback hits, one that led to an interception.

Williams recently said he had a goal of a sack a game. He has 10 sacks in his first 32 games. He led the Jets with seven sacks last season.