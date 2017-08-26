More talk that Bobby Beathard nomination process was flawed

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 26, 2017, 6:54 AM EDT
After we wrote about questions being raised of a conflict of interest in the process that resulted in Bobby Beathard becoming the contributor candidate for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, we heard from a few people around the league who raised more issues with Beathard’s selection.

As we noted, Charley Casserly was an adviser to the committee that chose Beathard for nomination — and Casserly is also a longtime friend and former colleague of Beathard’s. But there was also another adviser to the committee. That adviser was John Madden, the Hall of Fame coach and longtime broadcaster. Madden was Beathard’s roommate and teammate at Cal Poly in the 1950s.

So there were two advisers to the committee that nominated Beathard, and both of those advisers have long and close ties to Beathard. The committee chose Beathard over other candidates such as Broncos owner Pat Bowlen, former Giants general manager George Young and former Cowboys player personnel director Gil Brandt.

Casserly released a video in which he said he was pleased to see Beathard nominated.

“There were a number of qualified candidates,” Casserly said. “More than one, to say the least. I’m very happy for Bobby Beathard and his family. He did a great job with us with the Redskins during his history there and certainly deserves to be in the Hall of Fame. Congratulations, Bobby.”

Responding to the conflict of interests claims, Casserly emphasized twice on Twitter that he did not have a vote, only the ability to advise the committee.

“I was one of 2 Consultants to the process of selecting a Contributer [sic] to the HOF. I did not have a vote & did recommend multiple candidates,” Casserly wrote.

All of this is separate from the question of whether Beathard deserves to be a Hall of Famer. That question will be answered by the full Hall of Fame selection committee on the day before the Super Bowl. But it’s easy to see why some — especially supporters of Bowlen, Young and Brandt — think this process was flawed.

4 responses to “More talk that Bobby Beathard nomination process was flawed

  1. Why i don’t watch HOF ceremonies or game or truly think that the most qualified get in. Bo jackson, cliff harris, harvey martin, etc etc left on the outside while beathard and jones use influence and cash to gain acceptance

  3. I did not have a vote! I could only filter out any candidates better than my guy, but still shortlist one or two complete no-hopers alongside him for appearances sake, and then tell the committee who on the shortlist they should vote for.

    Of course it ain’t fair, but I’ve been on the wrong end of that game and I’m sure many others have too in the real world. There’s no such thing as a fair process, just the appearance of one stretched over degrees of unfairness.

  4. Don’t really have a problem with Beathard being nominated, but not before Young or Brandt! People forget that the Giants were an absolute joke of an organization before George Young showed up, he completely changed the trajectory of that team. And Brandt is a legend who deserves his day in the sun too.

