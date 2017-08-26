Patriots release Kony Ealy

Getty Images

Just months after trading for him, the Patriots have had enough of defensive end Kony Ealy.

New England has decided to release Ealy, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

The decision comes a day after word surfaced that the Patriots were looking into trading Ealy. The team has been disappointed in his development as he transitioned into a new defensive system.

New England acquired Ealy in a trade with Carolina that sent the Panthers the Patriots’ second-round pick in exchange for Ealy and a third-round pick. The 25-year-old Ealy played in all 16 games for the Panthers last season, starting six.

A 2014 second-round draft pick of the Panthers, Ealy had been scheduled to make an $800,000 base salary this season. Now he’ll see what some other team is willing to pay him.