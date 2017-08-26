Paxton Lynch injures right shoulder

Getty Images

Broncos quarterback Paxton Lynch lost the starting job last week. This week, he injured his right shoulder.

Five days after the Broncos named Trevor Siemian their starting quarterback, Lynch lasted only eight plays. He started the second half and after back-to-back sacks — one by Brian Price and one by Reggie Gilbert — left the game.

Kyle Sloter replaced Lynch.

Siemian completed 13 of 22 passes for 127 yards with no touchdowns and an interception in leading the Broncos to a 10-10 halftime tie. Lynch went 1-for-2 for 9 yards before departing.

The Broncos listed Lynch as questionable to return.