Pete Carroll happy with Rees Odhiambo at left tackle, so far

A week after the Seahawks lost starting left tackle George Fant to a torn ACL, a couple of guys got chances to show that they can replace him.

The first man up in the next-man-up approach was Rees Odhiambo. Coach Pete Carroll provided a largely positive (albeit incomplete) review of the 2016 third-round pick.

“I thought he did pretty well,” Carroll told reporters. “He had one bad pass set and [quarterback Russell Wilson] got hit. He just made a mistake on it, but other than that, he did a pretty good job. There was another run play where his target may have been a little bit off, but I thought he was very solid, from what I can tell. I need to see the film.”

Odhiambo shared the space with a newcomer who arrived from Philly in a trade this week.

“I also thought Matt Tobin did a pretty good job, too,” Carroll said. “We ran the ball pretty good to the left when he was in there, and we made some pretty good pass protections, too. I’m dying to see the film. I can’t wait to get at it.”

Still, it looks like Odhiambo has taken a clear lead in the race to become the guy.

“He’s coming through and he’s trying to meet the call,” Carroll said. “We have a real opportunity right now for someone to step in and go. I was with Rees a lot this week, making sure that he’s ready for this and doing it right and handling it properly, and his mind was very clear and he played very clear in the game and was not bothered by the pressure of that or the stress that that could bring. I was really proud of him for that. He wants to do really well. He’s a really good worker, and all that. Smart kid. He just wants to come through because he knows that we need him. So, first time out when he really knew he was the starter and all that, he did a good job.”

Despite that one bad pass set that resulted in Russell Wilson getting hit, Wilson praised the guy who’ll likely be trying to keep Russell Wilson from getting hit moving forward.

“I thought he did really well,” Wilson said of Odhiambo. “He is a tough minded guy. He’s got a lot of talent. I thought he did a great job tonight.”

The next big test for Odhiambo — assuming he holds the No. 1 job — comes in 15 days, when the Seahawks start the season with a game in Green Bay.