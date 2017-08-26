“Possibility” Teddy Bridgewater returns in 2017, according to Mike Zimmer

Getty Images

The Vikings are one week away from deciding whether to leave quarterback Teddy Bridgewater on the Physically Unable to Perform list to start the season. The broader question is whether he’ll return at all this year.

Coach Mike Zimmer says there’s a “possibility” Bridgewater will be back in 2017, according to Jay Glazer of FOX.

An open issue remains regarding whether Bridgewater’s contract will toll for 2017 if he misses the first six weeks of the season on PUP list. As written, the labor deal suggests that missing the first six weeks bumps the contract to 2018. As applied, the rule suggests that Bridgewater must miss the whole season.

Bridgewater suffered a serious knee injury in practice last August. The Vikings chose not to exercise his fifth-year option, and they have anointed Sam Bradford the starting quarterback after sending first-and fourth-round picks to the Eagles for him last September.

The team has been tight-lipped regarding Bridgewater’s status, and regarding whether his contract will toll if he spends the first six weeks of the season on the PUP list.